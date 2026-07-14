Iranian lawmaker says bill on Hormuz security introduced

The head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee has warned that Iran remains steadfast in defending its red lines, following the formal introduction of a bill to manage the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, Ebrahim Azizi wrote, “Last night, coinciding with the downing of US drones, the ‘Strategic Action for the Security and Sustainable Progress of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf’ bill was formally introduced in Iran’s Parliament.

“We remain steadfast in defending our red lines, particularly regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz,” Azizi said.