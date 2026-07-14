Sirens have been sounded in Bahrain, the interior ministry has said on X. This is the third time in the past five hours that sirens have been sounded.
“Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place,” it said.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Sirens have been sounded in Bahrain, the interior ministry has said on X. This is the third time in the past five hours that sirens have been sounded.
“Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place,” it said.