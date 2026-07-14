Ukraine’s allies meet in Paris to boost air defence

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris before a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.—Reuters

PARIS: Ukraine’s allies gathered in Paris on Monday to ramp up support for Kyiv, particularly in air defence, and increase pressure on Russia to end the war, which is well into its fifth year.

Representatives of the 37 coalition members, including Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived at Les Invalides in the French capital for the summit of the Coalition of the Willing, launched by France and the United Kingdom to provide military support to Ukraine after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The coalition is expected to announce the first joint exercises of the Multinational Force for Ukraine, to demonstrate its readiness to deploy once the fighting has ended, military sources said.

Leaders are also expected to focus on cooperation on air and missile defence with Ukraine, whose air defences have come under strain from repeated Russian ballistic missile strikes in recent weeks.

Macron says Europe ready to defend ‘freedom at the cost of blood’

The meeting is “to make sure that the commitment is still there from all nations”, Sweden’s top military commander Michael Claesson told journalists. Before the summit, nine European countries and Ukraine announced the formation of a coalition to develop “purely defensive” anti-ballistic capabilities for Europe, citing a growing threat from such missiles.

“We do this not against any people, but in defence of our own,” said the joint declaration by Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Defending freedom

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe was ready to defend freedom and the rule of law “at the cost of blood” on Monday, during a speech to the country’s armed forces.

“The message we send to the world is this: Yes, peace is our goal. Yes, we cherish freedom and the rule of law. And yes, we stand ready to fight to defend them. Always, and at the cost of blood if necessary,” Macron said, hours before a meeting of allies backing Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“We are stepping up our support for Ukraine. Strengthening its defences, increasing the pressure on Russia and building the security guarantees of tomorrow,” added French President Emmanuel Macron on X with a photo of assembled attendees.

The meetings come the day before France’s national public holiday Bastille Day, which includes a military parade that this year will highlight support for Ukraine.

During the traditional speech delivered to the armed forces before Bastille Day, Macron said Europe was “in the process of becoming a power” ready to “defend itself”.

Macron in his speech also called for more European defence industry partnerships, despite France and Germany last month abandoning a joint fighter jet programme.

‘Coalition of warmongers’

Moscow on Monday dismissed the summit as a gathering of leaders who “do not want peace”. “This is a coalition of warmongers,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The summit comes at a “powerful moment of renewed transatlantic convergence and unity”, but also of “more favourable developments on the ground” for Kyiv, the Elysee said. US President Donald Trump, who has sought to maintain relations with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin while periodically criticising both Moscow and Kyiv, signalled his intention to offer greater support to Ukraine at the June G7 summit in France and the Nato meeting in Turkiye this week.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026