Trump invested crypto gains in stocks and bonds, filings show

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trumps financial disclosures show that even as he and his two eldest sons were encouraging investors to plough their money into crypto projects which resulted in steep losses for retail buyers his money managers were investing a significant portion of the proceeds into safer harbors.

Trump received more than $1.4 billion last year from his family’s crypto projects, including World Liberty Financial and the Trump meme coin, his latest financial disclosures filed with the US Office of Government Ethics show.

An analysis of his holdings over the past two years shows that his portfolios of stocks and bonds increased at least fourfold as the crypto money flooded in. The president held between $703 million and $2.6 billion in such traditional financial instruments at the end of 2025, compared with between $225m and $608m at the end of 2024.

The filings report holdings with ranges instead of exact figures. This news agency was unable to determine exactly how the money he reported earning from crypto was allocated to less risky assets.

While Trump has held on to some of his crypto proceeds, nine digital asset experts who reviewed the analysis said the Republican presidents filings show the personal economic activity of a man who does not trust crypto as a primary store of his personal wealth. In addition to the meme coin and World Liberty, Trump did not report having bought shares in two publicly listed crypto firms that are backed by his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Although the President talks about digital assets as the frontier of finance and making the United States the crypto capital of the world, the disclosure form suggests his personal strategy is to make a quick buck from crypto through the sale of his meme coin and World Liberty tokens but then invest his profits in traditional assets like stocks and bonds, said Timothy Massad, director of the Digital Assets Policy Project at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Massad previously served as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which has regulatory jurisdiction over some crypto assets, under the administration of President Barack Obama, a Democrat. A report last month found that retail investors in the four main Trump-backed crypto projects had lost $2.3 billion as of April.

Balance sheet

Trump’s filing shows he still has large numbers of digital tokens issued by World Liberty Financial, which the president and his sons co-founded, and has increased his overall exposure to digital currencies.

As of the end of last year, Trump held 15.75 billion World Liberty crypto governance tokens, listed at a value of more than $50 million. He received the tokens in return for his involvement in the company. As a co-founder of the company, he is committed to a longer vesting schedule than the general public for selling those personal holdings.

The Trump companies responsible for managing the president’s interest in World Liberty Financial and the Trump meme coin project held at least $160m in bitcoin and ether, the two most popular cryptocurrencies, and up to $6 million in other tokens at the end of 2025, according to the presidents disclosure.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026