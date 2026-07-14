WFP container trucks allowed to leave for Afghanistan

KHYBER: Customs authorities on Monday issued gate passes to as many as 26 container trucks of the World Food Programme after their arrival at the border crossing in the morning, allowing them to leave for Afghanistan.

Customs clearing agents, who had earlier in the day submitted Goods of Declaration documents with customs authorities, told Dawn that the vehicles were issued gate passes for crossing to Afghanistan in the evening when the gate was officially closed for any cross-border movement.

The clearing agents said they were told that all the cleared vehicles would be allowed to go to Afghanistan on Tuesday (today) as all the necessary procedures for customs clearance, including electronic scanning, had been completed.

The customs clearing agents said the customs authorities waited for long hours to get a final ‘nod’ from their higher authorities about the issuance of the gate pass to the vehicles, which were parked at the import terminal upon arrival at Torkham on Monday morning. The customs clearing agents said that the containers were loaded with food supplies for Afghanistan, a humanitarian assistance from the WFP.

It is pertinent to mention here that a similar convoy of about 20 containers from the WFP was sent back to Karachi early this year after the Taliban authorities in Kabul refused to accept any assistance from the UN body.

The fate of the 26 containers would be known on Tuesday (today) if the Taliban authorities grant them permission to enter their country.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026