Iran claims attacks on Oman, Bahrain

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had carried out missile and drone strikes on what it described as US military installations in Bahrain and radar facilities in Oman, according to Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the IRGC said the attacks formed the fifth phase of its retaliatory operations, targeting “installations and infrastructure of the aggressive US army” in Al Juffair, Bahrain, as well as a long-range aerial radar and a vessel detection radar in Oman. It claimed the radar systems in Oman had been destroyed.

The IRGC also warned that “the only way to open the Strait of Hormuz to vessel traffic is to end the interventions of the aggressive US military in this strait and respect the sovereignty of countries over their own coastal waters”.