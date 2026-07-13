Hormuz traffic slows to multi-week low as renewed US, Iran strikes raise safety risk

The number of vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz fell to multi-week lows, shipping data showed, as renewed strikes between the US and Iran and attacks on ships in the Middle East heightened safety concerns, Reuters reports.

Six vessels transited the strait on Sunday, ship-tracking data from Kpler showed, the lowest number in five weeks.

Tankers that exited the strait included the Very Large Crude Carrier Humanity, laden with 2 million barrels of Iranian oil and another tanker, Capetan Andreas, carrying about 500,000 barrels of Kuwaiti oil products, the data showed, while three empty tankers entered the Gulf to load oil.

Most of the tankers switched off their transponders when crossing the strait.