PHOTOS: Latest US strikes on Iran Published July 13, 2026 Updated July 13, 2026 10:00am 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source A projectile approaches a target at an unknown location, following what US Centcom said were strikes on Iran, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on July 12, 2026. — Reuters Smoke rises following an attack on a target at an unknown location, following what US Central Command (Centcom) said were strikes on Iran, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on July 12, 2026. — Reuters A target at an unknown location, following what US Central Command (Centcom) said were strikes on Iran, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on July 12, 2026. — Reuters A projectile is fired during what the U.S. Central Command (Centcom) said were strikes on Iran, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on July 12, 2026. — Reuters