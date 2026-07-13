Iran’s army says ‘drone attacks continue against US bases in the region’

In a statement carried by the IRNA news agency, Iran’s army said drone attacks were continuing on US bases in the region and that the army launched “destructive drone” assaults on US forces in Kuwait, including defence and missile systems, bunkers and support shelters, Al Jazeera reports.

The army went on to condemn what it described as repeated US attacks on military sites, civilian infrastructure and civilians in Iran, calling them a “blatant violation” of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter.

The army said Iran’s armed forces would use their full capabilities to defend the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and population against any further aggression.