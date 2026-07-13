KP govt official dies by suicide

PESHAWAR: A senior official of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government ended his life by shooting himself here, police informed on Sunday. Police said the Grade-18 officer Asim Javed allegedly shot himself at his residence.

According to relatives, he had been involved in an ongoing property dispute with family members.

SP Cantt Muhammad Junaid Kharl stated that initial evidence indicated that Asim Javed died by suicide and added that investigation was under way.

He said that evidence had been collected from the room where the incident occurred and complete facts would become clear after the postmortem.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026