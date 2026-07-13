E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Protest by relatives of martyred cops continues in Quetta

Saleem Shahid Published Updated
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A SIT-IN against the kidnapping and killing of police personnel continues for a fourth day at Quetta’s Koila Phatak.—PPI
A SIT-IN against the kidnapping and killing of police personnel continues for a fourth day at Quetta’s Koila Phatak.—PPI

• Another round of talks planned for today amid stalemate
• Govt agrees to form judicial commission for probe, in principle

QUETTA: The protest sit-in at Koila Phatak against the kidnapping and killing of police personnel continued on fourth day as representatives of the protesting families and the government team, headed by Home Minister Ziaullah Langove, could not reach an agreement till late Sunday night.

Leaders of some political parties joined the sit-in by the family members of the seven police personnel, who were martyred by terrorists after kidnapping them from Mangi dam area of Ziarat.

Many other political leaders also visited the sit-in camp and expressed their solidarity with the protestors. A former senator and senior leader Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani was among those who visited the protest camp.

“Another round of talks between government delegation and all parties’ leader will be held on Monday,” sources said, adding that government team comprised Home Minister Ziaullah Langove, Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Senator Manzoor Kakar, Quetta Commissioner Shahzeb Kakar and Deputy Commissioner Maharullah Badini.

Sources said that the government, in principle, agreed to form a judicial commission for a probe into the incident that took place in Ziarat.

The people of Quetta were facing difficulties due to blocking of the main airport road at Koila Phatak that caused massive traffic jams at Samungli Road, Shahbaz town, Jinnah town, Khojak Road.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026

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