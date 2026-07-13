President approves Nishan-i-Khidmat for MWL chief

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday approved the conferment of the Nishan-i-Khidmat award on Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), Dr Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa.

The award was approved in recognition of Dr Al-Issa’s outstanding services in promoting interfaith harmony and moderation, strengthening cooperation among the Muslim Ummah, and making significant contributions to the Islamic world.

President Zardari also approved the conferment of an honorary doctorate in Islamic Studies and International Relations on Dr Al-Issa by the National University of Modern Languages.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026