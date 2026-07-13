E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Tribal leader slams police negligence in Khuzdar

Abdul Wahid Shahwani Published Updated
Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and tribal elder Mir Shafiqur Rehman Mengal addresses a press conference at his residence on July 12, 2026. — Screengrab via Facebook@Mahnoor Khan MK
Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and tribal elder Mir Shafiqur Rehman Mengal addresses a press conference at his residence on July 12, 2026. — Screengrab via Facebook@Mahnoor Khan MK
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KHUZDAR: Seeking immediate action against senior officers for alleged negligence, PPP leader Shafiqur Rehman Mengal has accused police of failing to intervene during the July 8 attack on his Khuzdar residence, which claimed the lives of at least 17 of his supporters.

Addressing a press conference alongside other tribal elders in his native Wadh, Mengal alleged that terrorists entered the nearby police lines, positioned themselves behind its walls, and even fired from the rooftops during the assault, while police officers stationed nearby failed to intervene. Mr Mengal warned that if the provincial government failed to investigate the allegations, it would be equally responsible for what he described as a “grave security failure” that led to multiple deaths.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026

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