Reinventing pensions

For decades, public financial management across Pakistan has tended to prioritise near-term fiscal pressures over longer-horizon structural liabilities, on the assumption that economic growth would eventually absorb the gap. Yet, nowhere does this complacency threaten the provincial fiscal architecture more than in the compounding math of the government pension bill.

Recognising this systemic vulnerability, the International Monetary Fund structurally mandated comprehensive retirement framework overhauls across both federal and provincial tiers as part of its recent stabilisation lending facilities. While the federal government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab have actively responded to these conditionalities by transitioning new entrants toward a Defined Contribution Scheme, Sindh’s operationalisation of the reform remains lagging.

The legislative foundation for this reform within the province is already on the books. In September 2024, the Sindh Assembly passed the Sindh Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, formally establishing the statutory basis for a contributory model. According to the text of the amendment, the new framework was mandated to apply retrospectively to all provincial civil servants appointed or regularised on or after July 1, 2024.

However, nearly two years after the targeted rollout date, the scheme has yet to transition into full operational execution. The delay does not stem from external opposition, but rather from internal administrative lags in establishing the complex financial architecture required to run a contributory asset pool.

Sindh’s pension bill has been expanding annually by roughly 15-20pc, driven by increases in life expectancy and compounding ad hoc relief allowances

To understand the magnitude of the crisis, one only needs to look at the provincial balance sheet. Currently, pension expenditures consume over 20 per cent of Sindh’s total revenue, representing a massive diversion of public funds that should otherwise build schools, pave roads, or modernise healthcare. Worse still is the velocity of this growth.

The pension bill in Sindh has been expanding at an annual rate of roughly 15-20pc over the last few years, driven by a combination of life expectancy increases and compounding ad hoc relief allowances. This compounding trajectory has led to a bizarre economic reality where the cost of sustaining retired civil servants is swiftly approaching, and in certain sub-sectors eclipsing, the actual wage bill of active employees. When the cost of running the government’s past exceeds the cost of running its present, the entire public financial management framework warrants a structural reform.

The real bottlenecks preventing the 2024 mandate from translating into active payroll operations are purely institutional and technical. First, the formal Defined Contribution Pension Rules, which govern the fund’s precise payout mechanics and legal trust structures, have faced prolonged administrative vetting.

Second, unlike a traditional defined benefit system paid directly out of current tax revenues, a contributory system requires a ring-fenced, professionally managed investment trust. Setting up this fund, defining its investment policy, and appointing qualified asset managers demands specialised financial expertise.

Finally, the Accountant General Sindh’s automated payroll systems require comprehensive technical reconfigurations to dynamically process the 10pc employee deduction and the matching 12pc treasury contribution for the post-2024 cohort.

The decision to defer this technical implementation carries a measurable opportunity cost regarding allocative efficiency within the budget. The revenue stream that is locked into an open-ended, unfunded pension commitment reduces the resource pool available for core development infrastructure and climate-resilient projects.

For a provincial economy seeking sustainable growth, shifting to a defined contribution model establishes a predictable, capped fiscal expenditure for future generations, allowing provincial authorities to stabilise the cost of running the government and progressively breathe some life into the development programmes.

Beyond ensuring long-term fiscal sustainability, the new contributory pension framework also serves as a catalyst for Pakistan’s broader capital markets. Under a defined contribution architecture, the pooled contributions from the employee and the provincial government create a continuous influx of long-term domestic institutional capital.

Given that Pakistan’s capital markets historically lack institutional depth, the emergence of substantial provincial pension funds would provide critical liquidity. These funds would be positioned to support initial public offerings, invest in high-grade corporate bonds, and provide non-bank financing for major infrastructure projects, effectively aligning public savings with private sector growth.

Sindh has the distinct advantage of not needing to design this financial architecture from scratch. The blueprint for legal framework design, system integration within accounting networks, and fund management rules already exists just across provincial borders in Lahore and Peshawar. Both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already ironed out the initial operational wrinkles, showing how automated payroll deductions can seamlessly transition through the existing accountant general systems without disrupting daily governance.

Where gaps remain — in actuarial modelling, IT systems migration, or fund management expertise — the design of these investment trusts is exactly the kind of targeted technical assistance that international donor agencies and multilateral development banks are already resourced to provide, given its direct relevance to public financial management and sovereign debt sustainability. Sindh is not starting from zero: a validated model already exists next door, and adapting it is a matter of technical sequencing rather than fresh design. The policy foundation is sound. What it now needs is a delivery plan.

The writer is a public policy professional.

He worked as an economic advisor for the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, July 13th, 2026