Babies born between 2025 and 2028 are getting “Trump Accounts”: $1,000 invested in American stocks, which will be theirs to spend when they turn 18, reports the Wall Street Journal
Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, July 13th, 2026
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Babies born between 2025 and 2028 are getting “Trump Accounts”: $1,000 invested in American stocks, which will be theirs to spend when they turn 18, reports the Wall Street Journal
Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, July 13th, 2026