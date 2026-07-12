Pakistan expresses 'deep concern' over regional tensions

Pakistan has urged all sides to “exercise restraint, take immediate steps towards de-escalation, and uphold respective commitments” as stipulated by the Islamabad MoU, in a statement shared by the Foreign Office (FO).

“Pakistan remains committed to providing all support towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.”

The FO statement also reiterates the mediator’s support for “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all brotherly countries in the region”.