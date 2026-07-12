The US military insists that ships are moving through the Strait of Hormuz despite Iran’s claim to have closed it.
“Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing,” Centcom, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, says on X.
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The US military insists that ships are moving through the Strait of Hormuz despite Iran’s claim to have closed it.
“Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing,” Centcom, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, says on X.