Oman says 23 rescued, one missing after vessel attacked off coast

Oman says it has rescued 23 crew members from a commercial ship while one remains missing after the vessel was struck off the Gulf sultanate’s eastern coast, AFP reports.

“Twenty-three crew members were rescued and provided with necessary medical care. Search operations are continuing for one crew member who remains missing,” Oman’s Maritime Security Centre has said in a statement.

The agency says it received a distress call from the Cypriot-flagged GFS Galaxy 4.4 nautical miles off the coast of Musandam Governorate.

US Central Command has said the ship had been disabled by fire and damage to its engine room, accusing Tehran of attacking it.