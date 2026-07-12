Oman summons Iranian ambassador to protest Tehran's drone strikes

Oman has summoned the Iranian ambassador to protest Iran’s drone strikes in Musandam and Al Batinah, the foreign ministry of Oman has said in a post on X.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry Undersecretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Khalid bin Hashel Al Muslahi, has expressed “Oman’s dismay at these irresponsible acts, calling for the necessity of adhering to the provisions of state sovereignty, good neighbourliness, non-interference in internal affairs, and respect for the customs and ethical values that bind the two neighbouring countries and peoples”.