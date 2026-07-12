Bahraini army says Iran continues ‘systematic aggression’

Bahrain’s military says Iran has continued its “heinous missile and drone attacks targeting civilians”, adding that air defence systems intercepted the attacks, Al Jazeera reports.

A written statement shared on social media platforms says: “The armed forces, with all their forces and units, are at the highest level of readiness and ready to fulfill their defence duties in order to protect the country.”

The statement calls on the Bahraini people to be “vigilant”, adding that Iran “continues its systematic aggressive stance” with its missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in Bahrain.

It also states that the use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property is “a clear violation of international humanitarian law”.