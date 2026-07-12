E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Qatar condemns Iranian attacks as a threat to regional security, international law

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Qatar has strongly condemned Iran’s attacks on its territories, as well as in the region, Al Jazeera reports.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the continuation of these aggressions represents a dangerous escalation that will complicate efforts aimed at containing tensions, undermine political and diplomatic endeavors aimed at achieving security and stability in the region, and holds the Islamic Republic of Iran fully legally responsible for these aggressions and all their repercussions and consequences,” the country’s foreign ministry has said in a statement.

Doha has characterised the attacks as a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity” and a “blatant breach of international law”.

The ministry has stated it has a right to respond, while urging for complete cessation of military aggression in the region.

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