E-Paper | July 12, 2026

‘Highly dangerous escalation’: Kuwait condemns Iranian attacks in Gulf countries

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Kuwait has denounced “heinous Iranian attacks” that targeted the Gulf country, Al Jazeera reports.

“The continuation of these attacks constitutes a highly dangerous escalation that will exacerbate tension and instability in the region, threaten regional peace and security, and undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and resolving crises by peaceful means,” the Foreign Ministry has said in a statement.

Kuwait “reserves all its rights to take whatever measures are necessary to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty in accordance with the provisions of international law and the United Nations Charter”, it has added.

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