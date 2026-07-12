Baqaei says future arrangements for Hormuz ‘should be made in consultation’ with Iran and Oman

Talks between Iran and Oman that took place in Muscat on Saturday were about arrangements for managing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Esmaeil Baqaei has said in a statement quoted by Iranian state media that the talks were attended by legal and technical delegations from the two countries.

The statement adds that the governments exchanged views on ensuring security and safety in the Strait of Hormuz in compliance with the sovereign rights of the two countries and in line with international law and the MoU between the US and Iran.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasises that the future arrangements for managing traffic in the Strait of Hormuz should be made in consultation between the two coastal countries and considering the developments of the past few months, especially the imposed war between the US and the Zionist regime and its security consequences for shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” the statement says.