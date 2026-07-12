Iran says Qatar joined Saturday’s talks on Hormuz in Oman

A delegation from Qatar was present during Saturday’s discussions between Iran and Oman on the Strait of Hormuz in Muscat, according to Tehran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Al Jazeera reports.

Qatar joined the talks “as one of the countries in the region that has also acted as a mediator in the US-Iran negotiations in recent months”, Baghaei has said in remarks quoted by Iranian media.

He said earlier that the talks between Tehran and Muscat covered arrangements for managing traffic and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.