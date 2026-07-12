E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Centcom says 140 military targets hit during fresh round of strikes on Iran

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The US Central Command has said it has completed a third round of strikes this week against Iran.

“US forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets with precision munitions launched by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels. Targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations,” it said in a statement.

The Centcom said during three nights of strikes this week, it struck “more than 300 targets at the direction of the Commander in Chief to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels freely transiting the strait”.

It claimed that commercial vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz continue, and since early May, US forces have “helped facilitate the successful transit of more than 800 commercial vessels and 400 million barrels of crude oil”.

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