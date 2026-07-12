Iran Guards say closing Hormuz strait 'until further notice': state media

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards have announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed “until further notice” after firing warning shots at a ship taking an “unauthorised route”, state media reports according to AFP.

The vessel was “hit by warning shots and stopped”, the Guards said, according to official news agency IRNA.

“Following this incident, firstly, due to the emergence of this insecurity due to illegal intervention by foreigners, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice and until the end of American interventions in this region and no vessels will be allowed to pass through,” they added.