E-Paper | July 12, 2026

US says it launched strikes against Iran after attack on Cyprus-flagged container ship

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The US military says it has launched a new round of strikes against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces attacked a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reports.

“A civilian crew member is missing and the vessel is unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engineroom damage,” the US Central Command (Centcom) said in a statement on X.

Centcom said the strikes were carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump.

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