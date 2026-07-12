Tourists throng Kaghan to escape sweltering heat

—Dawn

MANSEHRA: Droves of tourists are visiting the picturesque Kaghan Valley to escape the sizzling heatwave across the country.

“I have come from Lahore along with my family to enjoy the breathtaking views as melting snow has swelled streams cascading down the surrounding mountains along the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road,” Ayesha Bibi told reporters near Naran, the commercial hub of Kaghan Valley.

Tourists thronged the waterfalls, Saiful Muluk Lake, Lolusar Lake and other tourists’ resorts in Kaghan Valley and enjoyed the nature amid pleasant weather.

Ayesha Bibi said that it county’s Lower parts particularly Punjab and Sindh were experiencing extreme hot weather conditions.

“Our family planned the trip to Kaghan. We are enjoying our visit amid the pleasant weather,” she said.

Another tourist, Adnan Ali hailing from Karachi said that he and his children enjoyed while sittings at the snowy water picnic spot.

“Our family has been visiting the valley to experience serene lakes, lush green meadows and waterfalls,” he said.

Mr Ali said that he would invite people to visit Kaghan to experience nature along with pleasant weather.

It has happened for the first time in the history of the Kaghan Valley that tehsil administration Balakot fixed round trips rent for the jeeps after receiving the complaints of high charges from the visitors.

“We have fixed rents for the round trips of Saiful Muluk Lake, Babusar Top and other such destinations that tourists could experience all those places at reasonable rents,” an official of the tehsil administration said.

Meanwhile, the district administration on Thursday sealed more than a dozen shops during an operation against foreign national allegedly residing and conducting business without valid legal documents.

Officials from the police, revenue and other government departments, led by revenue official Mazhar Khan, conducted raids in Mansehra city and other parts of the district, sealing more than a dozen shops reportedly being operated by Afghan nationals.

“We have launched an operation against foreign nationals residing in the district without valid legal status and have sealed several shops and business establishments as part of the campaign,” Mr Khan told reporters.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026