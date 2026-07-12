Dir MPC opposes imposition of taxes in Malakand

LOWER DIR: Political parties, traders’ bodies and civil society on Saturday vowed to launch a united movement against the proposed imposition of taxes in Malakand division.

The decision was made at a multiparty conference organised by the Pakistan Peoples Party in Chakdara here.

The participants termed the taxes unacceptable and said parties would rise above political differences to protect the economic rights of the region’s people.

They urged the government to take into account the special constitutional status and fragile economic conditions of Malakand division and the merged districts before introducing any taxation measures.

Governor Kundi says region already already hit by poverty

Among those who addressed the gathering were Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, PPP central secretary general Humayun Khan, provincial president Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, PTI provincial president Junaid Akbar, ANP provincial secretary general Hussain Shah Khan Yousafzai, Jamaat-i-Islami leader Shah Raza Khan, PML-N leader Shahabuddin Khan, MNA Sibghatullah, adviser to the chief minister and MPA Humayun Khan, JUI-F leader Sirajuddin, former provincial finance minister Muzaffar Said and others.

In a joint declaration, PPP provincial president Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha called for consultations with elected lawmakers and senators from Malakand division and the tribal districts before any decision on taxation.

He warned that if the demand for tax exemptions was not accepted, the parties would announce a joint strategy within the constitutional and legal framework.

Governor Kundi said Malakand division and the tribal districts were already facing poverty, insecurity and economic challenges, making the imposition of taxes unjustified.

He also criticised the provincial government’s proposed media law, saying freedom of the press could not be curtailed.

The participants vowed to continue their struggle against the proposed taxes through democratic means and all available constitutional forums.

JOIN PPP: Dozens of workers from various political parties joined PPP during a ceremony held in the Shalpalam area of Khall tehsil on Saturday.

The new entrants included Hafizur Rehman, Hanifur Rehman, Saifur Rehman, Mihtabullah, Basit Ali, Atiqur Rehman, Hizbullah, Arsalan Khan, Suleman Khan, Rohail Khan and several others.

PPP leaders, including former provincial president Najmuddin Khan, district president Ahmad Zeb Khan, former NA-7 candidate Alam Zeb Advocate, former PK-14 candidate Zamin Khan and former PK-16 candidate Kamran Zeb Khan, addressed the ceremony.

The PPP leaders welcomed the new members and termed their decision a positive sign for the party. They said PPP remained committed to democratic values, development and public welfare, expressing confidence that the party would continue to strengthen its support base in the region.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026