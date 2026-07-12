PMKP vows to continue struggle for rights of Pakhtuns, downtrodden

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Mazdoor Kisan Party (PMKP) chairman Afzal Shah Khamosh on Friday said that he had been arrested for striving to secure rights of the Pakhtuns and other marginalised communities. He was talking to reporters after his release from Adiala Jail.

Mr Khamosh was received by party workers at the Farooq-i-Azam Chowk in Charsadda, where his supporters had gathered to welcome him.

He said he was detained at Islamabad International Airport a few days earlier while leaving for Europe to attend a jirga. He added that a court later ordered his release.

Mr Khamosh alleged that he was kept in Adiala Jail under harsh conditions for four days and housed with inmates accused of serious offences.

He claimed that speaking about rights of the Pakhtuns had been “criminalised” and said his only “offence” was raising issues related to the rights and resources of the Pakhtuns.

Commenting on national politics, Mr Khamosh said political parties had failed to address the socio-economic challenges faced by the Pakhtuns.

He argued that the government was constitutionally obligated to provide free education, healthcare, employment opportunities and other basic public services.

He said the problems faced by Pakhtuns and the working class had remained unresolved for the past 78 years, and urged party workers to strive for securing the rights of Pakhtuns. He said his party would continue its struggle until have-nots secured their constitutional and economic rights.

Mr Khamosh said that branding patriotic citizens as enemies was damaging social cohesion and creating divisions within society.

Meanwhile, two suspects, including an Afghan national, wanted in a murder, attempted murder and robbery case were killed in an encounter in the limits of Tarnab police station in Charsadda, police said on Friday.

According to the first information report (FIR) lodged by SHO) Tarnab police station, the suspects were identified as Aimal, son of Wajid, a resident of Parang, and Ashraf, son of Sharifullah, an Afghan national residing in Parang.

Also, a 10-year-old boy was killed and his father sustained injuries after unidentified armed men opened fire on them in the jurisdiction of Mandani police station in Charsadda on Friday, police said.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026