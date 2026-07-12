Traffic police launch E-Licence

PESHAWAR: Traffic police in the provincial capital on Saturday launched E-Licence services in order to promote paperless environment besides helping locals to produce an online copy of the driving licences to the traffic police if demanded, traffic police officials said.

They stated that like other government departments, traffic police also launched RAABTA application, a step towards paperless system and introduced E-licence services, adding that all people, having driving licence, needed to enter their data and all the details would appear online.

They also stated that awareness campaigns were being launched so that people downloaded the application and produce an E-copy of the driving licence to the traffic wardens rather than carrying a hard copy of the driving licence.

“Yes, all the details are available on the application and this E-licence is admissible and acceptable,” chief traffic officer Dr Zahidullah told Dawn.

He stated that most of the times, drivers, lacking or not having obtained a driving licence, make excuses claiming they had lost or forgotten to carry the licence which, the chief traffic officer said, would no longer help the drivers.

He stated that people only needed to enter national identity card number and all the details would immediately appear while at the same time requested people to download the application and get benefits of the service.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026