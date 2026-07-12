Police rescue man chained by sons

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police rescued a man, who was allegedly chained and confined by his two sons for five days in a village here over a property dispute, officials said. SP Paharpur Iqbal Khan Baloch said the incident occurred in Kot Jai village.

The official said the victim, identified as Allah Yar, was allegedly tied with chains and ropes and locked inside a dark room by his sons, Habibullah and Shoaib, who wanted him to transfer his land exclusively in their names.

Police said the man intended to distribute a share of his property among his daughters as well, which allegedly led to the dispute.

The matter came to light after the victim’s daughter informed the police that her father had been unlawfully confined by her brothers.

Acting on the information, police raided the house and rescued the elderly man after five days of captivity.

An FIR has been registered against the suspects at the Paharpur police station, and raids are underway to arrest them.

SP Baloch said police were investigating the case from all angles and vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026