E-Paper | July 12, 2026

ANP seeks justice for slain leader

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SWAT: Awami National Party (ANP) has called for completion of a transparent investigation into the killing of party leader Maulana Khan Zeb and urged the authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

The demand was made during an event held at the Swat Press Club, where former chairman of the ANP Election Organising Committee, Swat, Saleem Khan, ANP district councillor Tayyab Shah, vice-president of the bar association Habibullah advocate, former president of Malgari Doctoran Dr Zahir Shah, former PSF president Haris Bacha and Adil Habib addressed the gathering.

The speakers said that Maulana Khan Zeb had been actively working for the promotion of peace and a better future for the youth and described his killing as a tragic incident. They reiterated their commitment to carrying forward his mission and ideology.

They further stated that ANP president Aimal Wali Khan had demanded formation of a judicial commission on the floor of Parliament to investigate the case. However, they noted that no findings had yet been made public, causing concern among the people.

The speakers urged the relevant authorities to take the investigation to its logical conclusion, arrest those involved in the murder of Maulana Khan Zeb and ensure that they are punished in accordance with the law. They also called on the authorities to address the concerns of the public regarding the case.

The ceremony concluded with a collective prayer for the eternal peace of Maulana Khan Zeb and all other martyrs.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026

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