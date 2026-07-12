21 timber smugglers arrested in Dir, nine in Chitral

LOWER DIR/CHITRAL: The forest department has launched a crackdown on timber smugglers in Lower Dir to curb growing illegal logging and smuggling, an official said.

Talking to reporters, divisional forest officer Shabbir Ahmad Jan said joint teams comprising officials of the Lower Dir forest department, the Malakand forest division’s patrol squad and the Timergara forest unit conducted a series of operations against individuals involved in the illegal transportation and trade of timber.

He said 50 cases had been registered against alleged timber smugglers during the crackdown, adding that fines were imposed on a number of offenders in accordance with legal procedures.

The official said the department seized 977 cubic feet of timber, which was shifted to a government warehouse.

Mr Shabbir said the operation was initiated on the directives of the secretary of climate change, forestry, environment and wildlife. He said 21 suspects had been arrested, while 18 vehicles used for timber smuggling had also been confiscated.

According to the DFO, the forest department imposed fines of Rs885,000 during various operations. In addition, courts awarded penalties totalling Rs3.365 million against convicted offenders.

Meanwhile in Chitral, the forest department launched a crackdown on illegal logging and timber smuggling under a strict zero-tolerance policy to safeguard the region from climate change.

Talking to reporters, Chitral divisional forest officer (DFO) Asif Ali Shah emphasised that conserving and expanding Chitral’s forest cover was the department’s top priority. Field officers and monitoring staff are deployed round-the-clock to curb environment-hostile activities.

Recent enforcement operations have produced significant regulatory outcomes including the recovery of Rs1.128 million in fines from environmental violators, registration of 23 criminal cases against timber smugglers and the arrest of nine individuals during recent field raids.

He added that arrest warrants under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) had been issued for 10 chronic violators.

The DFO warned that deforestation severely accelerated the devastating effects of climate change, making the mountainous region highly vulnerable to flash floods and land erosion.

He stated that the department would continue to deal with lawbreakers firmly to protect local ecosystems.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026