E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Hindko Academy relocated due to fund shortage

Bureau Report Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

PESHAWAR: The Gandhara Hindko Academy has been shifted from University Town to Rampura Gate as part of cost-cutting measures, after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government continued to withhold funding for the research institution over the past four years.

All the academy’s equipment, furniture and books have been moved to the office of the Gandhara Hindko Board in Karimi Plaza, Rampura Gate, in the old city area of Peshawar.

The board has been running the academy through donations from Hindko language enthusiasts since the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government discontinued funding after June 30, 2022.

Muhammad Ziauddin, chief of the executive committee of the privately-run academy, said the Gandhara Hindko Academy was established in Peshawar in April 2015 under a public-private partnership.

“The Higher Education Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government provided funding, while the Gandhara Hindko Board served as the implementing partner,” explained Ziauddin, who is also the general secretary of the Gandhara Hindko Board.

“Over the years, the academy has produced research-based literary publications by engaging writers and poets from Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra, where Hindko is spoken,” he added.

Ziauddin said the academy later expanded its activities to publish books in 11 Pakistani languages in addition to Hindko, which, according to official estimates, is the sixth most widely spoken language in Pakistan and the second-largest language in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the institution has made significant contributions not only to Hindko but also to other Pakistani languages spoken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces.

“The Hindko Academy has published numerous books, dictionaries and other scholarly works. We have organised literary and cultural conferences in Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral and Swat to promote indigenous languages,” he said.

Ziauddin said the academy has published literary journals including Hindko Adab, Surkhail, The Gandhara Voice, Hindkowan, Gandhara News, Fatima, Taarey, Mother, Sargi Da Tara (Hazara), Kotal Rang (Kohat) and Gomal Rang (Dera Ismail Khan).

It has also provided financial support to magazines published in Khowar, Torwali and other regional languages.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

EVEN as threats and missiles continue to fly across the Gulf, the US and Iran are attempting to keep the negotiation...
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe