Pemra stops TV channels from mocking police in skits

ISLAMABAD: The electronic media regulator has directed all TV channels not to portray the police in a satirical manner in their shows.

A recent directive by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) said TV channels are featuring characters in police uniforms in a derogatory manner during comedy skits and satirical programmes.

“It has been observed with grave concern that satellite TV channels while airing and producing programmes based on satire are using uniforms of state institutions/law enforcement agencies in disgraceful manner,” it added.

According to Pemra, it has received several complaints from viewers on this issue.

The regulator advised the TV channels not to depict any character or use of such dialogues that affect the dignity of state institutions, especially the police, as it creates a negative impression of the force among the viewers.

“All satellite TV channel licensees are hereby directed to immediately stop using uniform of state institutions/law enforcement agencies in their comedy shows/satire as airing of such content is compromising the dignity of the uniform,” the directive said.

The regulator added that the TV channels were bound to comply with the provisions of Pemra Ordinance 2002, Pemra Rules, Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct, 2015, along with the regulations, terms and conditions of their licences issued by the authority. In case of violation, the authority warned of action under sections 27, 29-A and 30 of the Pemra Ordinance which empower the regulator to prohibit channels from broadcasting any content and revoking their licence in case of violations.

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2024