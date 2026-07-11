Araghchi, Omani counterpart meet in Muscat, discuss ‘mechanisms for safe passage’ in Hormuz: Iran’s FM

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has met in Muscat with his Omani counterpart Badr al-Busaidi, Al Jazeera reports citing a post on his official Telegram page.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, especially regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the post says.

It adds that the officials “exchanged views on appropriate mechanisms for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz,” in accordance with the US-Iran memorandum of understanding.