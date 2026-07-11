E-Paper | July 11, 2026

Qatar, Jordan discuss regional tensions, call for de-escalation

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Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has held a phone call with Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to discuss the current escalation between the US and Iran, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement, the Qatari foreign ministry says both sides emphasise the importance of diplomacy and de-escalation. Qatar calls for the implementation of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding and the safeguarding of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

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