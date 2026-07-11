Iran tripled drone production during war, says minister

Iran’s investment in technology allowed it to triple drone production capacity during the war, Al Jazeera reports quoting the country’s acting defence minister.

“The recent war showed that Iranian elites and investment in modern technologies are the most important components of the country’s defence power,” Majid Ibn al-Reza is quoted as saying by Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

“At the height of the war, not only did defence production not stop, but the drone production capacity increased threefold.”