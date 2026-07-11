Iran committed to political and field support for Lebanon, says Hezbollah lawmaker

A legislator from Hezbollah’s political wing has highlighted Iran’s unflagging support for Lebanon, saying Tehran has emphasised an end to the Israeli regime’s military offensives in Lebanon alongside ending the war against itself as one of its primary demands in the agreement with the United States, Press Tv reports.

“The first clause of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States underlines ending the Zionist regime’s military operations against Lebanon, and ensuring the withdrawal of occupying forces from all occupied Lebanese territories,” Hassan Fadlallah, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, stated.