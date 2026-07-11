Iran reopens railway bridge damaged in US strike

Iranian authorities have said the bridge in Golestan province’s Aqqala County, damaged in an earlier US strike, has reopened for operations, reports Iran’s Radio and Television News Agency, according to Al Jazeera.

Ali-Asghar Tahmasbi, the governor of Golestan, said the reopening of the damaged bridge less than 24 hours after the attack “is the province’s practical response to the threats and actions of the enemies”.

Iranian state media had previously reported that a railway bridge near Aqqala was hit early on Wednesday, damaging the Gorgan-Incheh Borun railway line, a part of Iran’s northern rail connectivity with Turkmenistan and wider Central Asian networks.