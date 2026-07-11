US, Israel must be punished and pay damages for their 'war crimes' against Iran: judiciary chief

Iranian judiciary’s head Mohseni-Eje’i has said a “war crime has been committed against our country and our people by the United States and the Zionist regime”, ISNA reports.

“We are determined to prosecute and punish the war criminals. The criminals must be both punished and paid compensation commensurate with the crime they committed,” he was quoted as saying.

ISNA, citing the judiciary, said Mohseni Ejei met with a group of experienced and prominent international and foreign lawyers and jurists in order to diligently pursue the case of war crimes allegedly committed by the US and Israel against Iran.

He said: “The Zionists have been engaged in crimes, massacres, genocide, and infanticide in Palestine and Lebanon for nearly eight decades; we will fight the savage and savage Zionists with all our might, and wherever the flag of the fight against these anthropomorphs is raised, we will not hesitate to accompany and assist.”

He asserted that the “criminals should also be sure that we will recover from them the damages they have inflicted on the Iranian nation”.