Iran files complaint with global rail body over US strikes on railway infrastructure

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva has filed a formal complaint with the International Intergovernmental Organization for International Carriage by Rail (OTIF), demanding urgent action over US attacks on the country’s railway infrastructure, including a strike on a railway bridge in Golestan province, Press TV reports.

“The attack is yet another example of strikes against facilities serving public transport, economic activities and regional connectivity,” the letter stated, urging OTIF to pursue the matter seriously through its legal and institutional mechanisms.