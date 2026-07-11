Padel: More than just a trend

Illustration by Aamnah Arshad

Every now and then, a new trend sweeps across the world and suddenly everyone seems to be talking about it. One such trend is padel, a fast-growing sport that is bringing people together while keeping them active.

It’s all about trends these days. Trends in food, clothing, outings and now padel — a sport, no, a trending sport! I am astounded to see how rapidly the game of padel has gained recognition and popularity, not only across the globe, but also in our country. This growing trend hasn’t stopped at just the sport itself; it offers an entire experience. Almost every padel facility now has a gym, a cafeteria or a coffee shop, where you can relax and hang out with your friends.

Although, at first glance, padel appears similar to tennis, a closer look reveals several differences between the two. For instance, padel is played with its own specialised racquet. And unlike tennis, which is generally played on open courts, padel is played in an enclosed court surrounded by glass walls. As far as court sizes are concerned, a padel court is smaller than a tennis court. Padel is usually played in doubles, like tennis, although it can also be played as a singles game.

The sport received a major boost in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic. As people looked for safe ways to stay active and socialise, padel became an attractive choice in many countries because it is played in smaller groups and on enclosed courts. Since then, its popularity has continued to grow rapidly. Today, it is played in over 150 countries around the world and is enjoyed by men and women of different age groups.

Some trends disappear as quickly as they arrive, but padel seems to be here to stay, and it’s easy to see why

One interesting finding is that padel is especially popular among Gen Z. Looking at their growing enthusiasm for the sport, many schools now even have padel courts for their students, while some also offer training classes after school. This enables students to practise and later participate in various padel tournaments.

Just like any other sport, playing padel benefits our health in many ways:

Decision-making

Every time you play the game and decide whether to play a shot yourself or let your teammate take it, you learn to make decisions on the spur of the moment. Little do you realise that, between the sprints and shots, your mind is constantly making decisions and tiny calculations that help build your confidence.

When you ask yourself what your next point-winning shot should be or where you should return the ball, you are actually strengthening your decision-making skills.

Builds your emotional strength

You learn to train your mind to stay calm and focused throughout the match. Before the game, during those quiet moments of self-talk, when you constantly remind yourself of the tactics to employ or how to approach the day’s match, you learn to set your own expectations. Then, once the match begins, you learn how to handle pressure. You also learn to grow from your mistakes and move forward.

Keeps us away from screens

At a time when screens have become an unavoidable part of our lives, the emergence of such a trend is like a blessing. For 60 to 90 minutes, you can truly devote your attention to your mind and body without staring at a screen.

Building relationships

If you are an introvert or simply too diffident to socialise, padel provides an excellent opportunity to come out of your shell and make new friends in a short time. Every exchange of laughter or friendly conversation with teammates during the match, or even afterwards, helps build meaningful friendships.

So, while trends come and go, the right trend can give us a real boost by encouraging healthier habits and new experiences, and the growing popularity of padel proves just that.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 11th, 2026