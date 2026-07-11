Movie: Animal Farm

You may have heard from your parents, or even your grandparents, about George Orwell’s Animal Farm or the 1954 animated film based on the book. Although the original story, written more than seven decades ago for a very different world, may have seemed confusing, Animal Farm (2025) is inspired by Orwell’s classic tale and reimagined as an animated film for our time.

The trailer may have given you the impression of a lively adventure about talking animals, but it actually raises important questions about politics and leadership. Directed by Andy Serkis, it clearly shows us what happens when someone is given absolute power.

The story unfolds on a farm where the animals are unhappy with how humans treat them. They dream of a better life and a secure future, which they achieve after the humans flee. Finally, the dream seems to come true as clever pigs, such as Snowball and Napoleon, lead the animals and decide to take charge of the farm themselves.

They hope to build a place where every animal is equal. However, after a few ‘good’ days, Napoleon takes control from the wiser Snowball. He makes decisions without consulting others, changes the rules to suit himself and uses fear to silence anyone who disagrees with him.

The film features an impressive voice cast. Seth Rogen, known for voicing Mantis in the Kung Fu Panda films, voices Napoleon; Gaten Matarazzo voices Lucky; Woody Harrelson lends his voice to the hardworking horse Boxer; and Steve Buscemi, who appeared in Monsters, Inc., voices Mr Whymper. The cast also includes award-winning actors Glenn Close and Kieran Culkin, along with Ms Marvel actress Iman Vellani. Even director Andy Serkis voices Mr Jones, Old Major, and the Rooster.

The 2025 version, in addition to its colourful computer animation, introduces an important new character: Lucky, a young piglet who watches the changes unfold around him and must decide what is right. The story is largely told through his eyes, helping viewers understand what is happening on the farm. Unlike Benjamin the donkey in the original, who remains a sceptical observer, Lucky becomes the hero who leads the revolt.

Both films tell the story of animals taking over a farm, but they do so in very different ways. The 1954 version is a serious warning about power and dictatorship, while the 2025 film uses adventure and comedy to present similar ideas in a way that is easier to follow.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 11th, 2026