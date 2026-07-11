E-Paper | July 11, 2026

Abuse of power

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THE abuse of official authority by public servants remains a serious challenge to the rule of law in Pakistan. A particularly alarming incident recently came to light in Chiniot where a naib tehsildar, accompanied by subordinate staff and other individuals, allegedly raided a farmer’s residence without prior notice and without producing evidence of any lawful authority.

Reportedly, the raiding party forcibly took away the farmer’s underage son, and released him after lengthy detention when the family paid a substantial sum to the officials. During his detention, the child was reportedly subjected to physical and psychological abuse. The victim subsequently underwent a medico-legal examination and the family approached the district police authorities, seeking legal action against those responsible. Complaints have also reportedly been submitted to the relevant authorities.

The issue is not merely one of individual misconduct. Weak oversight, delayed disciplinary proceedings and inadequate accountability often create an environment in which abuses of power can occur with little fear of consequences. Public officials must be reminded that state authority is a trust, not a privilege, and that every exercise of power must remain subject to the law.

The government should ensure a prompt, impartial and transparent inquiry into the current allegations. As such, public confidence in state institutions can only be restored when citizens are assured that no official is above the law.

Syed Rehman Hayder
Chiniot

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

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