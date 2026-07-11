The silent gap

ACROSS Pakistan, people talk about rising temperatures and water shortages, but they hardly take any action. This gap between concern and response is growing, and it is dangerous. People are not unaware of the reality. A farmer who sees his yield fall understands climate change in a very direct way.

A mother dealing with long power cuts in extreme heat understands it. A student walking to school in harsh weather understands it well. The problem is people think that their individual effort does not matter as it will not change anything. They can take small steps, but they do not, thinking the larger system will not support them.

There is also confusion about responsi-bility. Many believe climate action is the job of governments alone. At the same time, weak public systems reduce trust. When waste is collected and dumped, when water is wasted through poor planning, when green spaces disappear without explanation, people lose motivation to act.

Another issue is how climate change is discussed. It is presented in distant terms, global targets and technical language. People struggle to connect it with their daily choices, such as water use, transport or energy habits. The result is a silent gap, which can only close when action feels possible and visible.

Local solutions can change this. When a neighbourhood manages waste properly, others follow. When schools involve students in real environmental practices, habits change. When cities show visible improvements in water use or green spaces, trust begins to build. Clear communication matters.

People need simple and direct under-standing of what actions make a difference and how they can be part of it. Climate action will not move forward through mass awareness alone. It will move only when people see that their own actions connect with real change around them.

Muhammad Shahjahan Memon

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026