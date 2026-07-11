PUNJAB HEATWAVE: The soaring heat in Punjab is alarming, threatening public health and food security. This summer, temperatures have risen far above the normal, with many districts experiencing sustained temperatures of more than 40°C. Southern parts of Punjab experience even higher temperatures. These extreme conditions put pressure on hospitals, damage crops and make everyday life much harder for millions of people. Frequent power outages and water shortages are worsening the situation. Existing heatwave plans remain largely symbolic. Measures such as establishing water stations, providing shaded rest areas, adjusting school hours and improving hospital preparedness can help control the situation if timely implemented.

Hamza Manzoor

Dipalpur

UNCONTROLLED INFLATION: It is quite evident how the ever-increasing inflation has ruined the lives of ordinary people in Pakistan. The poorest segments of society bear the brunt of the mis-calculations made by those sitting in power. The desire of every individual in the supply chain, from the wholesalers to the retailers, to earn greater profits has resulted in monopolistic pricing. The responsibility lies with the authorities concerned, but they have neglected their duty, leaving the poor to suffer. It is time the government showed empathy towards the general public and directed the price control committees to enforce strict checks on both wholesalers and retailers.

Mumtaz Hussain

Karachi

DAMAGED TOWERS: Frequent power shutdowns in interior Sindh, including Larkana, have been disrupting everyday life. Strong winds had damaged trans-mission towers, but the relevant authorities failed to have them fully repaired. Hospitals, students, businesses and daily-wage workers are suffering badly due to extreme heat. Power is a basic need, not a luxury. The provincial government and all other stakeholders should act on an emergency basis, speed up repairs, and provide uninterrupted power supply.

Abdul Haq Bozdar

Larkana

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026