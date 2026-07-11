TTAP calls for Balochistan govt’s ouster, AJK poll delay

• Opposition alliance demands release of all political prisoners

• Announces launch of nationwide protest campaign on Aug 5

ISLAMABAD: The Tehreek-i-Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) on Friday demanded the resignation of the Balochistan government, the release of all political prisoners and the postponement of elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The opposition alliance also announced a nationwide protest campaign from Aug 5, marking three years since the conviction of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The PTI-led opposition alliance also called for the immediate convening of a joint session of parliament to discuss the situations in Balochistan and AJK.

The demands were made at a news conference held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House after a meeting of the alliance chaired by TTAP president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

Mr Achakzai criticised the government over the treatment of PTI founder Imran Khan, describing it as a continued violation of the constitutional and fundamental rights of political prisoners.

Participants discussed the ongoing protests in AJK and the deteriorating law and order situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as their political and constitutional implications.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said the killing of citizens and police personnel reflected the government’s failure to protect the lives and property of the people. “Somebody is responsible, and who should we hold accountable for all this bloodshed?” he asked.

Mr Achakzai argued that a “non-elected government” lacked the moral and public legitimacy to resolve Bal­ochistan’s political, administrative and security challenges.

The alliance also demanded the immediate release of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, Dr Mahrang Baloch, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Mahmoodur Rashid, Hassan Niazi, Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir and all other political prisoners, workers and what it described as “prisoners of conscience”.

The alliance said the prevailing political and administrative environment was not conducive to holding free, fair and transparent elections in AJK. It called for meaningful dialogue among all stakeholders and demanded that the elections be postponed until conditions allowed the protection of the people’s genuine mandate.

In a declaration issued after the consultative meeting, the alliance said the Balochistan government should resign immediately, holding it responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

The declaration demanded the immediate convening of a joint session of parliament to debate the situations in Balochistan and AJK, saying constitutional and political solutions should emerge through a comprehensive national discussion.

The alliance announced that, following extensive consultations, it had decided to launch from Aug 5 a nationwide protest campaign comprising public meetings, demonstrations, strikes and public outreach activities in Sindh, Balochistan and other parts of the country. It said the detailed schedule of the movement would be announced after consultations with allied parties.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026