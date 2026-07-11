US senators, Trump reach deal to punish countries buying Russian energy

WASHINGTON: Four US senators said on Friday they had reached agreement with President Donald Trump to advance bipartisan legislation targeting countries buying Russian energy -- potentially clearing the way for stronger pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

Republicans Lindsey Graham and Roger Wicker and Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Jeanne Shaheen said in a joint statement they expected to unveil the updated legislation “very soon.” “As Russia intensifies its slaughter of civilians, it is imperative that the legislative and executive branches work together to create tools to exact a heavy price on those who buy Russian oil and natural gas, fuelling the Putin war machine,” they said.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026